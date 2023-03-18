BREAKING: Again, APC Chairman Adamu fails to deliver polling unit

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has lost his polling unit in the ongoing governorship election. At Agwan Rrimi…

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has lost his polling unit in the ongoing governorship election.

At Agwan Rrimi Ward, Ec 20 Polling Unit where he cast his ballot in the governorship election, Governor Abdullahi Sule who is seeking reelection polled 129 votes, while Dr. Davematics Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured 159 votes.

Adamu lost his polling unit, ward and local government to Labour Party’s Peter Obi in the Presidential election of February 25.