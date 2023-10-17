Lagos issues 7-day quit notice to truck, bus drivers on bridges

The Lagos State Government has issued a seven-day vacation order, effective from Monday, October 16, 2023, to truck and commercial bus drivers who park their…

The Lagos State Government has issued a seven-day vacation order, effective from Monday, October 16, 2023, to truck and commercial bus drivers who park their vehicles on bridges in the state.

The Special Adviser (SA) to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who issued the order on Monday, noted that the vehicles had been impeding free flow of traffic on the bridges.

While also noting that the drivers had continued to defy government’s order despite series of warnings, Giwa said, “Every motorist/commercial bus driver operating on Apongbon and Idumota (Carter); Elegbata; Ebute-Ero and Ejalonibu bridges must as a matter of urgency vacate these areas as LASTMA would commence strict enforcement operation immediately after the expiration of this ultimatum until zero tolerance is achieved across the state.”

He added that the activities of the motorists on the bridges were contrary to the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 (as amended).

