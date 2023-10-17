Naija Ratels make Onome Ebi highest paid player in NWFL

History was made in the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) over the weekend in Abuja as Super Falcons Captain, Onome Ebi, who was unveiled as…

History was made in the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) over the weekend in Abuja as Super Falcons Captain, Onome Ebi, who was unveiled as Naija Ratels player is to earn an unprecedented monthly salary of N1.5m.

In addition, the fast rising female football club gifted the 40-year-old most decorated Super Falcons captain a plot of land in Life Camp, a highbrow area in the city of Abuja.

During the unveiling of the legendary defender at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, the president of Ratels Sports Development Foundation (NSDF), Barrister Paul Edeh, said the offer was in line with the Foundation’s resolve to continuously lift the status of Women football in Nigeria.

“I’m particularly elated today because what Onome brings to the club is beyond just playing football. His presence will also motivate other players of the club to bring out their best and aspire to be the best, play for Super Falcons and so on,” he said.

In the same breath, Edeh also called for due recognition for female footballers who have excelled in their careers as is done to their male counterparts.

“The best way to celebrate a woman who has not only made Nigeria but Africa proud is to name one of the stadia after Onome Ebi. For us at the RSDF, we have been at the forefront of developing Women’s football for almost five years now.

“We are not only going to celebrate Onome, we will do what is required to celebrate the legend. And that is why today on behalf of RSDF, we are announcing a plot of land at Life Camp Abuja for Onome.”

Naija Ratels FC Chairman, Mrs. Alisson James-Jegede, also eulogised the veteran defender for accepting to return home to see how she can give back to the society.

“To me, it’s like a fulfilled dream. She is here not just to play for the club after rejecting other juicy offers but to offer whatever she can as a player to support the younger ones and join in their building process.”

Responding, Onome who will be wearing Jersey number 5 said she chose Naija Ratels as a veritable platform to impact and give back to Nigeria.

“My decision to join Naija Ratels is beyond playing football. It’s about inspiring young upcoming female players from the grassroots.

“I think my story won’t be complete if I don’t accomplish the goal of giving back to the Nigerian league, which nurtured me to stardom,” she said.

