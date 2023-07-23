Lagos govt frees 30 inmates

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Lagos Command, on Saturday confirmed that 30 inmates had been pardoned and released by the Lagos State Government. The spokesperson…

The spokesperson of the NCoS, Mr Rotomi Oladokun, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The NCoS Lagos Command spokesperson said the inmates were pardoned by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kazeem Alogba.

“The inmates released are those who committed minor offences such as assault, disorderliness, low-level shoplifting, road traffic offences, theft and burglary, among others.

“There is, however, a need to free more inmates as the state custodial facilities are housing over 8000 inmates, which is above their capacities,” Oladokun said.

He urged the state government, through its justice system, to check the database of inmates if more criminals could be released.

Oladokun further urged Nigerians to accept the inmates who had been freed and help integrate them back into society. (NAN)

