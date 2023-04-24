Lagos gives 5-day ultimatum to makeshift owners in Lekki

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task force), on Sunday, issued a 5-day removal notice to owners/occupiers of shanties located along Adewale Kolwale…

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task force), on Sunday, issued a 5-day removal notice to owners/occupiers of shanties located along Adewale Kolwale Street, Lekki, a coastal road or risk losing their belongings.

Chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who gave the ultimatum, advised the owners of the illegal structures, makeshift buildings and shanties to immediately remove them as well as vacate the area within the stipulated date given to them by the state government.

Jejeloye, while appealing to traders, food vendors, and other squatters living in clusters, warned that the state government would enforce the 5-day removal notice from April 25.

He said the ‘Removal Notice’ became necessary in view of the rising incidences of pollution and fire outbreak which razed some structures about three days ago.

He said the fire outbreak almost led to the destruction of buildings on the other side of the street.