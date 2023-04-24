Northern CSOs flay court judgment reinstating Ararume as NNPCL chair

The Conference of Northern States Civil Society Networks says the reinstatement of Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume as non-executive chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited…

The Conference of Northern States Civil Society Networks says the reinstatement of Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume as non-executive chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited by an Abuja High Court will affect the oil sector.

It said this in a statement yesterday by its chairman, Ibrahim Waiya and Secretary General, Ibrahim Yusuf.

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo had, in the judgment, awarded N5bn damages to Ararume for the “wrongful” sack. The coalition said it found the court’s ruling rescinding the decision of the president to hire and fire an appointee to any official position an affront to the president’s constitutional powers “even though this might be a subject of legal debate, and may as well generate many interpretations.”