Lagos enacts law to prevent talents poaching

The Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Sola Aiyepeku has disclosed that the state has put a law in place that prevents the poaching of talents from the state.

Mr. Aiyepekun stated this on the backdrop of some athletes who want to return to the state’s team after they left to represent another state, saying that the state has set a law that does not permit such a scheme.

“Over 3-4 years more of these athletes are now coming to Lagos State and over the last one year, we made a law that we won’t take them back because it is about, there is a price to pay for loyalty,” he said.

He, however, stressed that the purpose of the commission has been to discover talents, develop them to the point they can excel in the world, adding that the state would not restrict athletes to opt for another state.

He added that the state’s vision at this NYG edition is not win at all cost in a bid to wane down unnecessary pressure on athletes.

“The whole idea of the youth games is to discover talents and give them the platform to express them, but what we see is I must win and put children sometimes under undue pressure.

“There is a developmental plan, we are following it and we are expanding on it and it is giving us the result that we want. So we don’t really care about whether we win, of course we want to win but we don’t really care,” he said.

