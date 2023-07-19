Lagos community wants justice over killing of youth leader

The Inspector General Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has been urged to order a full investigation into the murder of a youth leader, Sheriff Ishola Salami,…

It would be recalled that the victim was murdered in broad daylight on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, and the incident reported at the Ogbombo Division in Lekki.

But on Tuesday, a coalition of civil society groups expressed displeasure that some months after the murder, no suspect has been arrested.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, the President, Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR), Comrade Alex Omotehinse, during a press conference, said it was not right that the police had not arrested any suspect.

He said, “The apparent nonchalance of the police authorities would appear deliberate or orchestrated despite quests by the immediate family of the deceased and concerned indigenes of the community.”

He noted that, “The family of the deceased have been left to mourn their beloved son, husband and father without any glimmer of hope of getting justice since the law enforcement agencies, particularly the police, charged with the responsibility of protection and conducting criminal investigation have not been forthcoming.”

He, therefore, called on the IGP, saying, “We call on the new IGP, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to order a full investigation into the remote cause of the murder of Mr Sheriff Ishola Salami and those responsible.”

He also sought the intervention of the Lagos State Government to compel the Lagos State Police Command to bring the perpetrators of the murder to book.

