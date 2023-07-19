Police rescue 2 jungle justice victims, warn perpetrators

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has said it rescued two victims of jungle justice from being lynched. In recent times, corpses of alleged criminals…

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has said it rescued two victims of jungle justice from being lynched.

In recent times, corpses of alleged criminals tortured and burnt to death and deposited along some major road junctions in Uyo, the state capital, have become recurrent.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, in a press release in Uyo on Tuesday, said the victims, one Ubong Sunny Ossom who stole two bottles of Campari at a supermarket in Uruan LGA, and one Christian Effiong who stole a generator in Ibesikpo Asutan LGA were rescued from being burnt to death.

The PPRO warned perpetrators of jungle justice to desist from the act, adding that the command would arrest and prosecute offenders.

While condemning stealing as a crime, Macdon stated that jungle justice is not in line with the nation’s legal system.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...