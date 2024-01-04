Lagos community gets 80-bed hospital

The residents of Imota Local Council Development Area, yesterday came out in hundreds as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, inaugurated the…

The residents of Imota Local Council Development Area, yesterday came out in hundreds as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, inaugurated the newly constructed 80-bed capacity maternal and child hospital in Imota, Lagos.

The hospital which was facilitated by the House of Representatives member, representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Babajimi Benson, was constructed by the Office of Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaker Abbas said the hospital was not only about inaugurating a building but also reaffirming the government’s unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of all Nigerians.

The speaker lauded Benson for his dedication and relentless advocacy, which made the hospital project a reality.

He commended Benson’s commitment to the needs and well-being of the people of the constituency, stating that it epitomizes the spirit of service and dedication that every legislator and public servant should emulate.

He noted that the newly commissioned hospital was purposefully designed for women and children and is aimed at addressing these challenges by targeting the most vulnerable members of the population.

He added that the hospital, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, is poised to provide essential maternal and child health services, tackle diseases, and respond to emergencies, thereby enhancing the lives of the people in the constituency and Lagos at large.

He appealed to Nigerians to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the legislative arm of government is working hand-in-hand with all major stakeholders to bring dividends of democracy to the people.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, assured the residents that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu would be felt by all citizenry irrespective of status, class or tribe.

She stressed the commitment of the federal government in providing basic infrastructure that will directly impact on the citizenry and bring development to the country.

Princess Orelope-Adefulire said the centre is fully equipped to provide adequate health service delivery for mother and child, adding that it is aimed at reducing the death rate during childbirth.

She urged the community to make adequate use of the health facility and ensure proper maintenance.

Benson reiterated his commitment to bring more developmental projects to his constituency.

He also expressed gratitude to Princess Orelope-Adefulire and constituents for making the project a reality.

The Chairman of Imota Local Council Development Area, Wasiu Agoro, said it would aid healthcare delivery to the residents and people in the environs.