Lagos CAN backs Tinubu’s fuel subsidy removal

The Lagos State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has backed fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying Nigerians have more to gain from it.

Adegbite, who is also the Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ikeja Diocese, spoke on Thursday at a media conference in Abuja.

Organized labour on Wednesday led a nationwide protest against what it termed anti-poor policies of the federal government, including the subsidy removal.

Adegbite urged labour unions to be aware that all the nation’s four refineries are being revamped under an arrangement entered into by the former administration of President Muhammadu Buhari with different timelines so it is clear that there is a plan on the ground to ensure local refining of petroleum.

He said, “It is good to know that labour has resolved to suspend its protest marches. My message to NLC and TUC is that if there is any need for a call to action, it should be for the judicious and accountable use of the funds that would otherwise have been used to subsidize fuel.

“Yes, the removal of fuel subsidy will come with some pains. In fact, a good number of needed policy changes will come with some pains. I believe a fight for the people is not just about their immediate comfort but more about their sustainable prosperity.”

The cleric said he has a duty, as a Christian to speak to these issues and that the Tinubu administration should know that this support is based on a trust for him and his appointees to deliver as they promised and must keep with Nigerians.

