NLC threatens another strike over FG’s contempt charges

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Thursday threatened to begin a nationwide strike on August 14 if the Federal Ministry of Justice failed to withdraw the lawsuit filed against the organised labour.

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, who spoke to journalists in Abuja after the National Executive Council meeting, asked the federal government to withdraw the contempt charge on or before the close of work on August 11.

It would be recalled that the federal government had on Wednesday filed a contempt lawsuit against the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart for protesting against fuel subsidy removal.

The Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Beatrice Jedy-Agba had twice stated that the industrial action by organised labour was illegal, arguing that there was a subsisting interim order restraining NLC from embarking on any industrial action.

In the suit marked NICN/ABJ/158/2023, the federal government and the Attorney-General of the Federation are the applicants, while Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress are the defendants.

Also joined in the suit is Aaero; NLC deputy presidents Audu Aruba, Prince Adeyanju Adewale, and Kabiru Sani; general secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja; TUC President, Festus Usifo; and scribe/ chief executive, Nuhu Toro.

Highlighting the decisions of the NEC, Ajaero said, “Consequently, NEC-in-Session resolved as follows: To support and affirm the decision to suspend further protest on the nationwide Mass Protest.

“To commit to maintaining the required vigilance needed to hold government accountable on its assurances and governance in general. To commit to the terminal date of August 19th 2023 within which the issues around the Petroleum price hike will be agreed given the assurances of the President and the National Assembly.

“To go on total strike across the country any day labour leaders are summoned to court by the government through the NICN.

To demand the immediate withdrawal of this litigious terrorism by the Federal Ministry of Justice before the end of work Friday, the 11th of August, 2023.

“To embark on a nationwide comprehensive strike beginning Monday 14th of August, 2023 if this contemptuous court summons is not withdrawn by whosoever initiated it,” he added.

