Lagos assembly poll: Olumide Oworu speaks on exclusion from INEC list

Nollywood star turned politician, Olumide Oworu, has given reasons for the omission of his name on the ballot paper during the recently concluded governorship and house of assembly polls.

Breaking his silence on the issue, the actor took to his Twitter account stating, “I would like to express my deep appreciation for your unwavering support and dedication throughout our campaign. We went through a lot as a collective during this journey, and I want to assure you that our fight for a better Surulere continues.

“While it is obvious that the ruling party engaged in thuggery and electoral malpractice, we must not lose sight of the fact that we stood for what was right and just. It is deeply concerning that such tactics are still being used in our democracy, and we must continue to fight for a system where every vote counts and the will of the people is respected. That we refused to compromise our principles and values, even in the face of adversity, is a testament to our strength and determination, and I am proud to have had you all by my side. We shall be employing all legal options available to us to ensure that the will of the people prevails.”

The Johnson movie star noted that his name not appearing on the ballot paper was due to failure on the part of INEC.

“Regarding the authenticity of my candidacy and my name not appearing on the ballot, that is a situation that came about due to the failure of the INEC to comply with the subsisting judgment of the Federal High Court delivered on the 2nd of February 2023 in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/2115/2022 wherein INEC was ordered to open her website to allow the labour party to submit the list of her candidates or accept the same manually immediately. INEC failed to upload the names on the list sent by the Labour Party in October 2022. I assure you that this endeavour was not one for clout but was borne out of a genuine desire for change.

“As we move forward, let us not give up hope. Let us continue to work together to build a better Lagos State where justice and fairness prevail. Let us hold our leaders accountable and demand transparency and honesty in all aspects of governance; in the words of Thomas Jefferson, “the price of liberty is eternal vigilance”

“Together, we will continue to make a difference and create a brighter future for our beloved Lagos State. Let us use this experience as motivation to work harder and smarter and continue fighting for a better and more just society for all.

Finally, I want to thank each and every one of you once again for your support and belief in our cause. Your dedication and passion for our shared vision is truly inspiring. We will continue to move forward with hope and determination,” he said.