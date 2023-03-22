Aremu Afolayan curses family members for not buying him car

Nollywood actor has cursed his family members for not buying him a car. The thespian who doubles as a car dealer noted that he has…

Nollywood actor has cursed his family members for not buying him a car. The thespian who doubles as a car dealer noted that he has sold cars to people home and abroad on behalf of their siblings but none of his siblings have ever bought him a car.

The film star is the son of the late legendary Nigerian actor, filmmaker, dramatist, and producer, Adeyemi Josiah Afolayan popularly known as Ade Love. Moreso, some of Aremu’s brothers are popular Nigerian actors and filmmakers, Kunle and Gabriel Afolayan. While his aunt is Toyin Afolayan fondly known by her fans as, Lola Idije.

In a video which Aremu posted on his Instagram page, the actor who was backed by a friend said, “Hello, this message is for my extended and relational family, whoever you are, whatever you people are. Those that call themselves my father’s elder or junior brother; or those that call themselves my mother’s elder siblings. Ogun will kill all of you. I know the amount of cars that I have sold to people abroad and in Nigeria that they buy for their siblings. Why is it that we do not have anyone that has bought cars for us till now that we have become adults? We don’t have a family. It is Ogun that will kill the elderly and younger ones that have money.”(sic)

