Actor Frank Artus slams trolls mocking wife for being older

Liberian actor, Frank Artus, has lashed out at people mocking his wife for being older than him. The popular actor on Monday celebrated spending two decades with his wife in the institution of marriage via his Instagram page.

Shortly after, in his comment section, some people left awful comments pointing at the age difference between the actor and his wife. Responding to the internet trolls, Artus shared a before and after picture of him and his wife with the caption, “Leave my wife’s name out of your mouths! I did not marry AGE! I married a WOMAN in whom I am well pleased with. #20yearsIsNot20days.”

He is a graduate of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) University in Monrovia where he studied Human Resources. He moved to Ghana in 2009 to professionalize his acting career.

Artus came into the limelight with his first movie appearance in Ghana with ‘Who Loves Me’ alongside Majid Michel. He later moved to Nollywood where he starred in movies like ‘Money Never Sleeps’, ‘Lost In Thought’, and ‘Sins of the Past’.

