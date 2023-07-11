4 arrested for stealing dog, ducks in Kano

Vigilantes in Gurungawa town in Kumbotso LGA of Kano State have arrested four men for allegedly stealing ducks and a dog. The vigilante commandant of…

Vigilantes in Gurungawa town in Kumbotso LGA of Kano State have arrested four men for allegedly stealing ducks and a dog.

The vigilante commandant of the town, Abdulhamid Dan-Azumi, said that his men noticed the movement of the suspects around 3am when dogs were barking, noting that the suspects killed one of the dogs.

He listed the suspects as Sunusi Muhammad Abubakar, Sulaiman Baffa and Buhari Adamu, all of Sheka Quarters, Kano; and Walid Ishak of Gandun Albasa area of Kano.

The commandant said, “After we arrested them, we discovered that they had been in the act for a long time. One of them is known for stealing dogs to send them to the Southern part of the country.

“We also recovered weapons from them. We will hand them over to the police.”

Meanwhile, confessing to the crime, one of the suspects said, “For the dog, we bought it and one of us is taking them to the South. But we just saw the ducks on the way and put them inside sacks. This will be our last God’s willing.”

