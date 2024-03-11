Labour seeks Tinubu’s intervention on suspension of psychiatric hospital’s MD

Members of the organised labour at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu (FNHE) have asked President Bola Tinubu to immediately intervene in the suspension case of…

Members of the organised labour at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu (FNHE) have asked President Bola Tinubu to immediately intervene in the suspension case of their Medical Director, Prof. Monday Nwite Igwe.

The union members claimed that the MD, who was suspended on September 20, 2023 was not first investigated by the appropriate authorities before he was suspended after a civil society organisation submitted a petition against him over various allegations.

Daily Trust reports that the union members made the appeal cut across Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU); National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM); Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) as well as Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN).

In an appeal letter addressed to the president, which was dated March 5, 2024, and jointly signed by the Chairmen of JOHESU, NANNM, MDCAN and ARD President in the hospital, Obinna Eze, Eric Ugwu, Nnabuchi Jane and Ezea Christian respectively, they lamented that despite full cooperation, they have not received feedback from the ministry of health’s investigation team.

In the letter, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent in Abuja during the weekend, the union members urged the president to ensure transparent reinstatement by demanding a detailed report based on truth and public service rules, wondering why Igwe’s suspension was suspended.