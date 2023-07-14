Plateau crisis: Tight security as corps members arrive new NYSC orientation camp

There was tight security at the new camp for the NYSC orientation at Waye Foundation in Jos South Local Government Area as prospective corps members…

There was tight security at the new camp for the NYSC orientation at Waye Foundation in Jos South Local Government Area as prospective corps members of Batch B, Stream 1 arrived. The camp is expected to be officially opened today.

The authorities of the NYSC were forced to seek a temporary venue for the orientation exercise following the violence that erupted in Mangu Local Government Area leading to the death of more than 200 people.

The permanent orientation camp is located in the local council area, which made it difficult to operate.

The NYSC authority in the state, therefore, shifted the camp to Waye Foundation, located in Jos South LGA of the state. The orientation exercise is expected to kick off today, Friday.

The decision to change the venue of the orientation exercise might not be surprising to many spectators of what is happening in the state, especially the wanton killings on a daily basis in Mangu general area where the permanent NYSC orientation camp is located.

The spokesperson of the state NYSC, Eddy Megwa, in a statement issued on Tuesday announced the shifting of the camp from Mangu.

“This is to inform members of the public, especially our esteemed prospective corps members, that the venue of the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream One Orientation Camp for Plateau State has been changed from the Permanent Orientation Camp in Mangu to Waye Foundation, by Buken Academy Doi-Du (Temporary NYSC Orientation Camp) in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“All prospective corps members are by this information expected to report at the new orientation camp (Waye Foundation by Buken Academy) on the dates specified in their call-up letters. Kindly take note of this new development,” he said.

Sources said the change in the venue was solely to avoid any negative unforeseen circumstances that might occur during the orientation exercise.

Temporary camp taking shape

Waye Foundation is originally a skilled acquisition centre. Our correspondent who visited the new orientation camp reports that officials of the NYSC have been deployed to make sure all necessary facilities for the smooth running of the camp have been put in place.

Some of the officials, who spoke to Daily Trust on condition of anonymity, said although it was not going to be easy, given the timeframe before the commencement of the orientation, they would make sure the corps members were comfortable.

Daily Trust correspondent reports that the camp is well fenced and has a number of structures that would serve the various activities during the orientation exercise.

Our correspondent also observed that some business owners have started setting up shops in readiness for the opening of the camp.

It was also observed that already, some of the mobilised corps members have started arriving at the new camp. Security personnel were seen checking the luggage of the corps members at the main gate before being allowed into the camp.

We will ensure safety of all corps members –Police

The Plateau State Police Command has assured the safety of the prospective corps members posted to the state.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Alabo Alfred, while explaining the preparation of the police to ensure that the corps members were secured throughout camp activities, said the Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyenka, on Monday paid a visit to the temporary site of the state NYSC orientation camp to see things for himself.

“The visit was to ensure the security of corps members deployed to the state and strengthen the existing security arrangement of the camp, corps members and their management staff.

“The CP went to inspect the place to see how well everyone within the camp is protected.

“In addition to that, the CP has increased the manpower strength to that place. I am sure the military is also doing the same because we have been working with them. Our personnel will be at the camp throughout the three weeks orientation.

“We are also working with the NYSC to make sure wherever the ‘corpers’ are posted, they will be safe, especially those around the trouble areas, so that we don’t get any casualty. We are calling on all corps members deployed to Plateau State to have confidence and be more collaborative with our divisional officers and area commanders by informing them if there is any security challenge,’’ he said.

Mrs Esther T. Ikupolati, who is the state coordinator of the programme, explained that preparation had been on, adding that they have put a lot of things in place to ensure that everything went well.

“Anytime we are expecting corps members, we try to put a lot of things in place. One of the major things we put in place is the security of the corps members. We ensure that the environment the corps members are living in is safe and that explains why we find ourselves here today. We have our permanent orientation camp in Mangu with all facilities needed but in view of the security challenges, we find ourselves here.

“We met with the governor and he has provided us with all the necessary support to actualise our activities here. We have been given adequate security personnel including soldiers, police and from other security agencies. We equally engaged local vigilantes who started going round for surveillance. We are calling on parents from wherever to allow their children to come for the orientation exercise. We want to assure them that everything will be okay, “ She said.

She said the director general of the corps had taken all measures to ensure the safety of all corps members posted to the state whether at the camp or at their primary assignments.

She added that the temporary camp was chosen because it was safe and there has not been any incident of violence in the communities neighbouring it.

“Having approved the place for us, the DG equally gave us adequate personnel to man the area. We have all the security apparatus here. We have also employed the services of local vigilantes to help us look around. We met with the chief of the area who has given us all the support. The activities have been kicked off.

“As far as I am concerned, Plateau State is a home of peace and tourism. Whatever is happening is not going to be forever. It will be over very soon, and we will move to our camp. Allow your children to come. We are waiting for them,” Ikupolati said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...