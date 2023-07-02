2023 polls: ‘We stand by EU’, Labour Party knocks Presidency

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has expressed disappointment with the Federal Government for discrediting the European Union’s (EU) report on the 2023 General…

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has expressed disappointment with the Federal Government for discrediting the European Union’s (EU) report on the 2023 General Elections.

In its final report on the Nigerian elections, the globally acclaimed body said trust in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had been severely damaged, especially as a result of the failure to upload the result of the presidential election electronically.

But responding in a statement on Sunday, Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, described the report as a product of a poorly done desk job that relied heavily on few instances of skirmishes in less than 1000 polling units out of over 176,000 where Nigerians voted on election day.

He said the report relied more on rumours, hearsay, cocktails of prejudiced and uninformed social media commentaries and opposition talking heads.

However, the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, described the Presidency’s comment as a face-saving measure.

“It will interest the government to note that the European Union’s report is only one out of numerous submissions by other international Observers who have described the outcome of the election as a sham and an exercise that did not reflect the will of the majority of Nigerians.”

“Labour Party stands by the position of the EU observation mission. We have always said that this election was massively rigged in favour of the APC and their candidate. What the FG is saying is just an afterthought and a shameless effort to mask the obvious. Even the blind can see, the deaf can hear and they know this election was manipulated,” Ifoh said.

He said huge pieces of evidence are abound for even the deaf and the blind to hear, feel and that the party is only hoping that the judiciary will dispense justice without fear or favour in the interest of the nation and posterity.

“Nigerians already know the true winner of the 2023 presidential election and no amount of slandering, denial, or rebuttal can change the fact that the party in power has no mandate of the electorate.”

“We must also note that whatever position the INEC has taken is with active connivance with the Federal Government to deny the electorate and it clearly shows that INEC is not in any way independent. The commission’s action is at the whims and caprices of the government and we know it. But Nigerians looking to the Judiciary for justice. That’s where we stand,” Ifoh said.

