Labour leaders: What Tinubu told us at Aso Rock

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has spoken about the outcome of the meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Daily Trust had reported how Tinubu met with the organisers of Wednesday’s nationwide protest.

Giving an insight on what transpired at the meeting, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said Tinubu assured Nigerians that his government would ensure that one of the moribund refineries in the country begins operation by December.

He said the president also pledged to ensure that agreement is reached on the wage award for Nigerian workers immediately.

According to him, Tinubu similarly promised to unveil a workable roadmap to the CNG alternative next week.

He said they would return to a round table discussion after the protest across 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Ajaero said, “It is pertinent to inform Nigerians that the extent of the success of the protest is underlined by the request of the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu to meet with the leadership of the NLC and TUC in a closed-door session.

“The engagement was fruitful that immense mileage was gotten with regards to the issues that bogged down the work of the Presidential Committee on Subsidy removal and necessitated the protest viz:

“He committed to an immediate restructuring of the framework for engagement in line with the input of the Labour leaders. He let out a certainty that the Port Harcourt Refinery will commence production by December this year. He pledged to ensure that Agreement is reached on the Wage Award for Nigerian workers immediately.

“He promised to unveil a workable roadmap to the CNG alternative next week. On the strength of the President’s pledge and commitment, we have decided for a return to a new and reinvigorated dialogue process to allow for full implementation.

“Once again, we thank Nigerians while we wait for the government to fulfill its own part of the understanding as agreed with His Excellency; the President.”

