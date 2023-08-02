✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    Top Story

    JUST IN: Tinubu hosts Labour leaders at Aso Rock

    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a meeting with the leadership of the organised labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

    The meeting comes amid protests across the country to protest the economic hardship occasioned by the discontinuance of petrol subsidy.

    Details later…

