BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Buhari’s minister, Matawalle, Geidam, Lalong as Ministers

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Henieken Lokpobiri, who served as Minister in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari. He also appointed former Governors Bello…

He also appointed former Governors Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe) and Isiaka Oyetola (Osun).

Also appointed were Ahmed Tijani, Dr Isiaka Salako, Dr Tunji Alausa, Tanko Sunisi, Lola Ade John, Abubbakar Audu, Sabi Abdullahi, Alkali Samani.

Details later…

