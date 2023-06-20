Kwara: Woman dies after slipping into well while fetching water

A 57-year-old woman, Mrs. Jamiu Sikirat, has been recovered dead after falling into a well while fetching water in Ilọrin, Kwara State capital. The tragic…

A 57-year-old woman, Mrs. Jamiu Sikirat, has been recovered dead after falling into a well while fetching water in Ilọrin, Kwara State capital.

The tragic incident occurred around 6:42 pm on Monday.

The deceased, a resident of Ile-Agunko compound in the Adeta area of Ilorin West Local Government Area, reportedly slipped and accidentally fell into the well.

She was, however, recovered dead by the men of the Kwara State Fire Service.

Speaking on the incident, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, said the corpse was “handed over to a family member, Alfa Abdulganiyu Akuko.

“Our firefighters promptly responded to the distress call, and they were able to recover the deceased’s body from the well.

“The woman had gone to fetch water from the well when one of her legs slipped causing her to fall into the well,” he added.

Adekunle expressed deep sadness over the incident, adding that the director of the service, “Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, urged the general public to exercise caution in their daily activities.

“He also called for restrain by the public from sending young children to fetch water from wells.”

