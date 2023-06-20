Demolition: We’ve recovered land worth trillions of naira – Kano govt

The Kano State Government, Dr Baffa Bichi, has said that the state government has the Kano State Government, Dr Baffa Bichi since...

The Kano State Government, Dr Baffa Bichi, has said that the state government has reclaimed land worth trillions of naira since it embarked on demolition exercises across some locations in the state.

The state government under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has demolished structures at Daula Hotel site, Kano Eid Ground, Kwari and Wambai markets, among others.

It accused the immediate past administration of land-grabbing, but the former governor, Abdullahi Umar Gnaduje, had since described the accusation as baseless

Dr Bichi, in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, said, “Somebody was claiming that N129 billion worth of structures were demolished.

“We recovered property (land) worth trillions of naira belonging to Kano State that the previous administration misappropriated to themselves and their families. The Eid ground alone is worth trillions of naira. It’s priceless.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...