Kwara to compensate teachers, health workers exempted from 3 workdays

The Kwara State Government on Tuesday clarified that teachers and health workers in the state would not enjoy the reduction in workdays announced on Monday to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The government had reduced workdays in the state from five to three as a form of relief for civil servants.

However, workers such as teachers and health workers rendering essential services had sought more clarification over the matter.

Speaking on Wednesday during “Your View” on TVC monitored by our correspondent, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said modalities are being worked out to compensate the affected workers.

“Teachers and health workers will not be included in the 3-day-per-week work shift in Kwara.

“The government understands the significance of keeping schools and hospitals opened and running, even at this time.

“However, the government is working out plans to compensate this category of workers with allowances.

“Kwara is not new to this system because civil servants in the state resumed fully in early 2022 from the Covid lockdown of 2020,” he added.

