Kwara poultry farmers protest feed hike, seek govt palliatives

Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Kwara State chapter, on Monday protested the continuous hike in the price of feeds and other inputs in the industry.

The rally which started from the PAN secretariat to the premises of Kwara State Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development, later moved to the Government House.

Some of the placards displayed during the peaceful rally to register their displeasure over the situation had the inscptions such as “We can’t service our loans, feed our family anymore”, “Include PAN in agricultural policies”, “Poultry industry is bleeding, save us” and “Poultry farmers deserve better,” among others.

Speaking during the protest, the state chairman of PAN, Pastor Adeniyi Solomon, lamented the deep anguish and distress experienced by poultry farmers due to the exorbitant prices of feeds and inputs.

He said the removal of fuel subsidy had worsened their plight and made it difficult to properly provide for their birds.

He implored the government to extend a helping hand in the form of palliatives and include them in KWASSIP.

Responding, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye pledged to convey their message to the governor.

He disclosed that the government is committed to finding a swift resolution to the challenges faced by poultry farmers in the state and measures put in place to alleviate the situation.

