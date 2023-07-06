Kwara doctor accused of sedating, raping nurse denied bail

A Kwara State High Court presided over by Justice Y.S Umar has denied bail to Dr Joseph Ayodele accused of sedating and raping a nurse…

A Kwara State High Court presided over by Justice Y.S Umar has denied bail to Dr Joseph Ayodele accused of sedating and raping a nurse in his hospital.

Dr Ayodele was arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense, obtaining money by false pretense and rape, offences punishable under the Advance Fee Fraud (Prohibition) Act and Violence Against Persons Law of Kwara State.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Kwara State, Ayoola Idowu Akande, urged the court to order his continued remand at the Federal Correctional Centre, Oke-Kura, noting that the offence upon which Ayodele was arraigned was serious and grave, adding that his release might affect investigation.

But the defence counsel, Toyin Onaolapo, rejected the application of the DPP, saying that there was an urgent need for his client to be granted bail or be taken to the mental asylum of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for a mental examination as his mental and health conditions were deteriorating daily.

After the submissions of the two counsels, the court adjourned for one hour and 30 minutes. At the resumed hearing, the Judge, T.S. Umar, refused to grant the accused bail, saying there was no sufficient evidence to prove that he was unfit to stand trial.

He also noted that there was no report from the correctional centre where he was being remanded that he was unfit to stand trial.

The judge, therefore, said he would go for an accelerated hearing and adjourned to 26 July, 2023.

