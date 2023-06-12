Ebonyi gov okays recruitment of 39 doctors, 156 others

The governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has approved the immediate recruitment of 195 health workers to be engaged in the st...

The governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has approved the immediate recruitment of 195 health workers to be engaged in the state’s health facilities, including those in the rural areas.

This was contacted in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Dr. Monday Uzor Sunday.

Uzor said the recruitment was in fulfilment of the governor’s campaign promise to reposition the health sector.

“The governor of Ebonyi, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has approved immediate recruitment of medical personnel for the 13 general hospitals in the state.

“The breakdown are as follows, 39 medical doctors, 39 nurses, 39 laboratory scientists, 39 pharmacists and 39 health attendants,” the statement said.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...