UNFPA urges Tinubu to fix date for census

The Resident Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria, Ulla Mueller, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to set a date for the postponed 2023 Population and Housing Census.

Recall that the census, which was to hold in May, was put on hold by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari on the grounds that Tinubu’s administration would be the one to utilise the data, thus, should organise it.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 ‘State of the World Population Report’ in Abuja, Mueller stated that the census offered an opportunity for the country to have data to streamline development policies that improve human development and revive the economy.

She said the data from the census would help the country to know the impact of its demography on the economy.

She added that family planning must not be a tool for achieving population targets but a tool for empowering individuals, empowering women with the right to choose if, when, and how many children they want to have.

On his part, the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra, said Nigeria stood to gain from its anticipated population growth if significant and targeted investments were made in providing quality education that responds to the dynamics of the global labour market and favours keeping girls in school.

He emphasised the need to provide adequate and affordable health care including family planning, strengthen health systems at the community level; create decent jobs/employment and entrepreneurship for youth; promote women empowerment and guarantee safety and security in the country.

