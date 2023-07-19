Kwara community asks Tinubu to invest subsidy money on agric

A community in Ekiti LGA of Kwara State, Isolo, has urged the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led-federal government to invest huge amounts from the savings…

A community in Ekiti LGA of Kwara State, Isolo, has urged the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led-federal government to invest huge amounts from the savings from removal of oil subsidy to develop agriculture.

Residents said this during the celebration of their 2023 new yam festival held at the weekend.

The Asolo of Isolo, Oba Raphael Sunday, who hosted traditional rulers and chiefs from various communities to rejoice over the new yam season, urged the federal government to invest massively in the agricultural sector to curb poverty and hunger in the country.

He emphasised on the need for the three tiers of government to urgently tackle the rising food insecurity amid the country’s geometric population growth.

While analysing the significance of the new yam festival in the community, Oba Sunday said that with huge investments through provision of agricultural inputs by the federal government, stakeholders and relevant agencies, the community would embark on large scale yam production.

Also speaking, the Olowa of Isọlọ, Chief Taya Ajayi, who thanked God for allowing them to witness another new yam festival, stressed the need for the community and its neighbouring entities to be united.

Ajayi described the festival as a channel and centre of unity to promote the culture of Isolo at home and abroad.

He also urged President Tinubu to divert a large percentage of funds that would be saved from the fuel subsidy removal to develop the agricultural sector across the 774 LGAs of the country.

