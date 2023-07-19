Intelligence without actions worthless – Dambazzau

A former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau (rtd), Tuesday urged the security agencies to always act immediately on the intelligence gathered to tackle…

A former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau (rtd), Tuesday urged the security agencies to always act immediately on the intelligence gathered to tackle insecurity.

This is just as another former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), described coup détat in African countries as an organised crime.

The duo spoke at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, during an international conference on “Organised Crimes” organised by the Tukur Buratai Centre for Contemporary Security Affairs in collaboration with Igbenedion University Okada, Edo State.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, ‘Organised Crimes Network as an Emergent Threats to National Security, Dambazzau said it was imperative for Nigeria to partner with the United States and other African countries to tackle organised crimes like terrorism.

He said, “For instance, US has two bases in the Niger Republic, and they have the bases there for their own interests. It is also important that we partner with them in order to leverage on whatever technology they have and whatever they deploy, their drone bases and their sources of intelligence.

“If we’re able to partner with them, we’ll be able to capture actionable intelligence and we will be able to deal with them. Of course, monitoring or having intelligence is not enough, if we don’t develop our capacity, because we must be able to have the means moving in terms of emergency.

“If you monitor something without getting to that thing, it means nothing to you. Intelligence without action means nothing. We must be able to equip our security agencies, train them on the capacity, they must be able to act. Not just to monitor but they must be able to act on time in order to deal with the situation.”

On his part, Buratai said the battle against organised crime required concerted efforts of experts, policymakers and stakeholders from diverse sectors.

“The best way is for the military to remain within the constitutional bounds and also encourage the civil administration to do their best to solve the governance challenges or the developmental challenges of our country,” he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...