Kwara: 80-year-old woman found dead as fire razes property worth N17m

The Kwara State fire service has recovered the body of an 80-year-old woman who was found dead during a fire incident in the state. The…

    By Mumini Abdulkareem

The Kwara State fire service has recovered the body of an 80-year-old woman who was found dead during a fire incident in the state.

The deceased was a resident of No 43. Adegboye street, behind Federal secretariat, Fate area, Ilorin.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the Head Of Department, Media and Publicity of the service, Hassan Adekunle, said the incident occurred around 3:00 pm on Sunday.

Adekunle stated, “The cause of the fire which affected one of the apartments in the 4-flat-storey building, was yet to be ascertained.

“But due to the delay in distress call, the raging fire caused severe damage to the buildings and a woman of about 80 years old was recovered from the building dead before the spread of the fire was contained and eventually subdued,” he added.

He said the operation was carried out in collaboration with the federal fire service.

Meanwhile, Adekunle said another fire incident at a residential building located opposite Oyeleke Memorial College, Offa Local Government area of Kwara State razed a 8-bedrooms out of a 16-bedroom story building.

He attributed the cause to a power surge adding that property estimated at N17.2m was destroyed in the process.

