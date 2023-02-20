DPO gunned down in fresh Anambra attack

Gunmen in the early hours of Monday attacked the Isiowulu Police station, Awada, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing the Divisional…

Gunmen in the early hours of Monday attacked the Isiowulu Police station, Awada, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and two others.

Daily Trust gathered that the hoodlums in large numbers stormed the police facility at about 2:18am and engaged the police officers in a gun duel.

The police, with the help of the military men, reportedly repelled and killed three of hoodlums during the attack.

Daily Trust learnt that the DPO a newly recruited constable and one inspector were the victims.

The attack comes less than 24 hours after gunmen attacked the 3-3 police divisional office in Oyi local government council, where about six of the hoodlums were killed.

A source in the area said the hoodlums started shooting as they approached the police station and the gunshots lasted for several hours.

The source said, “In the early hours of today, these hoodlums made another deadly attempt to burn down Isiowulu Police station, Awada , near Obosi, Anambra State.

“The hoodlums were repelled by gallant security personnel with three members of the gang taken down after a hot gunfire.”

Two AK-47 rifles were recovered from them alongside the vehicles used for the operation.

Another source said, “It was terrible last night for people living close to the station, it was as if war had come close to us. Gunshots from different directions.

“This morning, I inquired and learnt that the gunmen had invaded the station, set some part of the station on fire, killed three policemen.

The police spokesman of Anambra State command , DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.