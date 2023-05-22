Kogi: SDP unveils Muritala Ajaka as gov’ship candidate

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State has declared Mr Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, as the standard bearer of the party in the November 11…

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State has declared Mr Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, as the standard bearer of the party in the November 11 governorship election in the state.

The State Secretary of SDP, Dr. Arome Okeme, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Lokoja on Monday.

According to Okeme, the state chapter of SDP has completed the process of substitution of its candidate in a primary election on May 20, 2023, to fulfill the requirements of the electoral act to that effect.

He added that the rerun primary of May 20 had invalidated the candidature of Alhaji Sheik Ibrahim Jibril, and instituted Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka as the substantive candidate of the party for the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Davido: Marrying Chioma is my best ever decision

Lagos agog as 6 presidents, Tinubu attend Dangote Refinery inauguration

“The primary election witnessed the turnout of the electoral umpire, security operatives and gentlemen of the press who graced the occasion in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

“After votes were cast and the result announced, where out of the over 600 delegates present, over 95% cast their votes in favour of Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka.

“Barrister Joseph Achille Abu, the National Organizing Secretary, who doubles as the Electoral Committee Chairman, announced the result to the jubilation and excitement of party members, stakeholders and well-wishers alike,” the statement read.

It added, “With this development, Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, having satisfied all the requirements by the party and electoral body, is poised to be heralded and hoisted as the party’s duly elected candidate by INEC in the coming days or weeks.

“It is safe to say that kogites are about to witness a new dawn of leadership that is purposeful, calculative, coordinated, passionate and result-oriented”.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the party, Hon. Moses Peter, appreciated the party members,and the people of the state for their continued support, stressing that they should keep date with the party in the November governorship election.