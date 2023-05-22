Davido: Marrying Chioma is my best ever decision

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, fondly known as Davido, has said marrying his wife, Chioma, is the best decision he ever made. The singer got…

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, fondly known as Davido, has said marrying his wife, Chioma, is the best decision he ever made.

The singer got married to his longtime girlfriend, Chioma Rowland, shortly after the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

Pictures of Davido, Chioma’s wedding surface

Davido orders G-Wagon for Chioma

Ifeanyi drowned in a pool at the music superstar’s residence in Banana Island, Lagos State, in October 2022.

In an interview with Beat 105.3 FM, Atlanta, Davido said he met his wife in his first year at Babcock University.

He said they are a “perfect match,” adding that he has known her for almost 20 years.

“Me and my wife (Chioma) grew up together and went to school together. We met in school. We are just so used to each other. She is like a part of me. You definitely have to get somebody that understands you. Me and my wife, we are just perfect; there is nothing that she does that is crazy. It’s just a good match.

“First year in college, I met her. She is the best decision I have ever made. I have known her like almost 20 years. And she can cook,” he said.