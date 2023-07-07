Kogi poly withdraws 313 students for poor academic performance

The authorities of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has withdrawn 313 students from the institution over poor academic performance in the first..

The authorities of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has withdrawn 313 students from the institution over poor academic performance in the first semester of 2022/2023 academic session.

The Head of the Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the institution, Mrs Uredo Omale disclosed this on Friday in Lokoja.

According to her, the withdrawal of the students followed the consideration of the report of the Academic Board Central Result Verification Committee at the meeting of the Board held on 22nd June, 2023 .

The affected students cut across seventeen (17) departments and twenty-eight (28) programmes being run across the institution.

Accordingly, ND1 Office Technology and Management with 43 withdrawn students led the pack ,while ND1 Public Administration with 39; and ND1 Information and Library Science with 28 withdrawn students followed respectively.

Meanwhile, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman who chaired the Board said the decision to withdraw the students was part of the resolve to maintain high academic standard and breed worthy academic ambassadors.

He urged students to make adequate use of the available facilities for learning to excel in their chosen course.

The Rector tasked the students to keep their behaviour within the law of the institution, including shunning all social vices within and outside the Campus.

Dr. Usman, therefore, thanked the Chairman and members of the Central Result Verification Committee and the entire members of the Academic Board for their continued support and sustenance of academic standard.

