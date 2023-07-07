Kano: Our officer injured, not killed in clash with thugs, police clarify

The Kano State Police command has debunked reports that one of the officers in the command was killed during a clash with thugs at the…

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa in a voice note message made available to journalist confirmed that while the personnel of the command were called in to quell the unrest, one of them sustained injuries.

Eyewitnesses had said the policeman was hacked to death during the clash.

But the police spokesman said, “On the 4th July 2023 at about 11am a report was received that a group of thugs were fighting at Rimi market attempting to attack innocent citizens.

“On receipt of the report, the state command mobilized a team of policemen to the scene. Seven suspects were arrested but however in the process a police officer sustained injury on his head.

“He was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano state and was treated and discharged.”

He added that the commissioner of police directed that the suspects be transferred to the command’s criminal investigations department for discreet investigation after which the case will be charged to court for prosecution.

