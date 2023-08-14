Kogi FMC nurse electrocuted

A nurse with the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja, Kogi State, Daniel Ojo, was on Friday electrocuted while fixing an electrical fault in his…

A nurse with the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja, Kogi State, Daniel Ojo, was on Friday electrocuted while fixing an electrical fault in his house in the Zango area of Lokoja.

It was learnt that the late Ojo, who hailed from Ogori in Ogori/Magongo LGA, was a trained electrician when he joined the FMC as a junior staff before attending a school of nursing and qualifying as a theatre nurse a few years ago.

A friend of the victim, Michael James, said, “The late Ojo was an easy going person. He was one of the reliable electricians in the town, known to have wired many buildings and estates in Lokoja and beyond. He was doing the wiring of his own personal house and got electrocuted.”

A neighbour of the deceased, Mero Shaibu, said the late Ojo’s three kids who were with him in the house alerted their grandfather but that he died before anything could be done to revive him.

The Kogi State Police Command’s spokesman, SP William Aya, said he was going to investigate and get back to our correspondent.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...