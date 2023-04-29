Kogi APC gov’ship candidate kneels before Tinubu

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, on Saturday removed his cap and knelt before the President-elect Bola Tinubu.…

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, on Saturday removed his cap and knelt before the President-elect Bola Tinubu.

This happened during his visit to the President-elect.

Ododo, who emerged the Kogi APC governorship candidate through a direct primary election on April 14 and was ratified through a special Congress of the party on April 15, was presented to Tinubu by Governor Yahaya Bello.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Chairman, Kogi APC, Abdullahi Bello were among those that interacted with Ododo during the visit.

Tinubu, while congratulating the candidate, lifted his hand up as a show of acceptance and affirmation of his candidacy.

In appreciation, Ododo removed his cap and knelt before the President-elect.

Ododo had, on Friday, also received President Muhammadu Buhari’s blessings as the party’s flag bearer in the November 2023 election.