Consider Competence, integrity in cabinet formation, Ex-Senate President tells Tinubu

A former Senate President, Senator Ameh Ebute, has urged President-elect Bola Tinubu to consider competence and integrity in the appointment of persons into his coming administration.

Ebute, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this in his congratulatory message to Tinubu on the historic victory at the 2023 presidential poll.

He said Nigeria can only progress when personalities with proven integrity, competence and track records of performance are appointed into his government rather than relying on ineptitude and incapacitation.

He said, “The president-elect is known as a results-oriented and patriotic politician, I believe he will reciprocate the gesture Nigerians shown him by putting square pegs in square holes. I am also sure, Tinubu will not derail from the composition of fertile minds as his consummate team.

“I charge all Nigerians at all spheres of life to encourage the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu with prayers and unflinching support to enable him deliver on his mandate of dividends of democracy which are indivisible and developed entity called Nigeria,” Ebute urged.

The two-term senator advised the President-elect to be weary of double faced individuals who specialise in rumour mongering and have position themselves as associates to be feeding the President-elect with half baked truth and unreliable information aimed at pulling down supposed developmental ideas that could be of help to his government.