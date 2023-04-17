Kogi: APC caucus urges gov’ship aspirants to work for party

Some stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have urged the losers of Friday’s governorship primary in Kogi State to show the virtues of true…

Some stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have urged the losers of Friday’s governorship primary in Kogi State to show the virtues of true democrats by accepting defeat without bitterness or resentment.

The stakeholders under the umbrella body, APC Rebirth Coalition in Kogi (APC-RCK), made the call on Sunday in a press statement signed by its president, Arome Opaluwa; and secretary general, Zekeriya Adegbe.

Daily Trust recalls that a former Auditor General of Local Government in the state, Usman Ododo, emerged the winner of the primary election.

Ododo polled 78,704 votes to defeat six other contestants who include Senator Smart Adeyemi, former Minister of State Labour and Productivity, Professor Stephen Ocheni; son of late ex-Governor Abubakar Audu, Shuiabu, and a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka.

The coalition said, “The objective is to have a strong party that can beat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others at the polls. This is the time to build structures around to ensure we deliver our candidate.”

The group, however, urged Ododo to be gracious in victory, and to see his emergence as a public trust for a better Kogi.