Ortom orders probe of Biotech coy’s waste disposal system

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has directed the immediate investigation of the report alleging that Pure Biotech Company Limited located along Makurdi-Gboko Road disposes its waste into River Benue thereby contaminating the water and endangering aquatic life in the river.
Our correspondent reports that the social media at the weekend was awashed with pictures indicating that the company had a sewage disposal system that empties waste directly into River Benue thereby contaminating the water and affecting fishes and other aquatic lives.