Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter makes runway debut

Natalia Bryant — the eldest daughter of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant — made her runway debut Friday as she walked the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week.

The brunette beauty, 20, hit the catwalk with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner as her proud mom Vanessa Bryant, 41, watched on from the front row.

Natalia looked sophisticated while modelling a chic black dress with angular shoulders that showed off her long legs. She strolled down the checkerboard floor in a pair of silver chrome ballet flats and carried a classic black leather purse.

The USC student wore her silky raven hair in a voluminous half-up, half-down style that was secured in place with stylish clips, Dailymail reports.

Her look was accessorized with two gold and black statement rings as well as a pair of matching earrings.

Natalia oozed confidence as she strutted her stuff down the runway.

Vanessa could hardly contain her pride as she beamed for the cameras ahead of her daughter’s first-ever fashion show. The widow of Kobe Bryant, 41, put on a busty display in a low-cut black Versace dress.

It stopped just before her ankles and clung tightly to her curvaceous figure as she posed. She carried a shiny patent leather Versace handbag and fastened a pair of gold oblong hoops to her ears.

Vanessa’s shiny brunette tresses were worn sleek and straight and she let her natural beauty shine by going for a soft glam makeup look.

She was seated front row for the star-studded runway show that took place in Milan, Italy.

