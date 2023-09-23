Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern Munich rout Bochum

Harry Kane on Saturday bettered a record first set by legendary German striker Gerd Mueller when he hit a hat-trick in Bayern Munich’s 7-0 rout…

Harry Kane on Saturday bettered a record first set by legendary German striker Gerd Mueller when he hit a hat-trick in Bayern Munich’s 7-0 rout of Bochum which took the champions back to the top of the Bundesliga.

Kane fired in Bayern’s second just 13 minutes in, before scoring a penalty in the second half. He added a third with two minutes remaining when he tapped in a low cross from Leroy Sane.

With six goals in five games, the England captain now has more goals in his first five league matches than any other player in Bayern’s history, beating the mark of Mueller (1965), Miroslav Klose (2007) and Mario Mandzukic (2012) who all scored five times in their first five games for the club.

“I’m happy to play my part and I hope there will be many more to come. So far so good,” said Kane.

Bayern have now beaten Bochum 7-0 in three of their past five fixtures.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Matthijs de Ligt, Leroy Sane and Mathys Tel – again from the bench – also got on the scoresheet.

Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern, who conceded two goals late in Wednesday’s 4-3 home win over Manchester United in the Champions League, kept a clean sheet for just the second time this season from seven matches.

Bochum remain winless.

Wins for Dortmund, RB Leipzig too

Borussia Dortmund overcame a dogged Wolfsburg at home, winning 1-0 thanks to a late goal from veteran forward Marco Reus.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic rejigged his midfield as part of six changes after Tuesday’s poor performance in a 2-0 loss away at Paris Saint-Germain, with Reus celebrating victory on his first start of the season while captain Emre Can was pushed to the bench.

Reus continued his habit of being the first to score in a match, with 62 of his 116 Bundesliga goals for Dortmund being the opener.

Reus called the win “a step forward” but admitted, “it was OK today but of course not our benchmark”.

RB Leipzig continued their winning ways this season, a late Timo Werner goal giving them a 1-0 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The win, Leipzig’s sixth from seven matches in all competitions this season, helped them climb back into the top four.

Union Berlin’s midweek exertions at Real Madrid, their debut Champions League fixture, took their toll as they went down 2-0 to Hoffenheim in the German capital.

Union had fought hard in Madrid, the score 0-0 until an injury-time strike from former Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham saw Real snatch the three points in the Champions League clash.

Union fell behind early on Saturday, Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci giving away a penalty which Andrej Kramaric converted, before Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier added another in the first half.

Elsewhere, a 10-man Augsburg picked up their first league victory this season, coming from behind to beat Mainz 2-1 at home.

