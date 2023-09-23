✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Omojuwa under fire for praising Tinubu over what he condemned Jonathan for

Social media influencer, Japheth Omojuwa, has received a barrage of backlash from some Nigerians on social media on Saturday for praising President Bola Tinubu over…

Social media influencer, Japheth Omojuwa, has received a barrage of backlash from some Nigerians on social media on Saturday for praising President Bola Tinubu over the ringing of closing bell at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), New York, the United States.

Tinubu, last Wednesday, after his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), rang the closing bell at NASDAQ, an American stock market that handles electronic securities trading around the world.

Prior to that, Omojuwa, on September 11, had tweeted on X (which was known as Twitter that time) that the president would ring the bell, adding that every Nigerian should be excited about it.

“US Chamber of Commerce invites Tinubu to ring NASDAQ closing bell Sept 20 | Nigeria’s President Tinubu is shaping up to be the darling of Corporate America. I know every Nigerian is excited about this,” he wrote.

Omojuwa, a staunch supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), however, started receiving criticisms for over post for ridiculing former President Goodluck Jonathan who rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) exactly 10 years ago.

The social media commentator in his tweet in 2013 also called Jonathan’s adherents ‘”lowlives” for celebrating the ex-president over the action that time.

“Jonathan is ringing the closing bell at the NYSE I think on Monday. One of these lowlives is expecting us to applaud him for that. LOL,” Omojuwa had tweeted on September 21, 2013.

Netizens, however, especially critics of the APC, have stormed X to lampoon Omojuwa for hailing Tinubu on the same action he downplayed for Jonathan.

Here are some of the tweets on X:

 

More Stories

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

%d bloggers like this: