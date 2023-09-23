Omojuwa under fire for praising Tinubu over what he condemned Jonathan for

Social media influencer, Japheth Omojuwa, has received a barrage of backlash from some Nigerians on social media on Saturday for praising President Bola Tinubu over…

Social media influencer, Japheth Omojuwa, has received a barrage of backlash from some Nigerians on social media on Saturday for praising President Bola Tinubu over the ringing of closing bell at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), New York, the United States.

Tinubu, last Wednesday, after his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), rang the closing bell at NASDAQ, an American stock market that handles electronic securities trading around the world.

Prior to that, Omojuwa, on September 11, had tweeted on X (which was known as Twitter that time) that the president would ring the bell, adding that every Nigerian should be excited about it.

“US Chamber of Commerce invites Tinubu to ring NASDAQ closing bell Sept 20 | Nigeria’s President Tinubu is shaping up to be the darling of Corporate America. I know every Nigerian is excited about this,” he wrote.

Omojuwa, a staunch supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), however, started receiving criticisms for over post for ridiculing former President Goodluck Jonathan who rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) exactly 10 years ago.

The social media commentator in his tweet in 2013 also called Jonathan’s adherents ‘”lowlives” for celebrating the ex-president over the action that time.

“Jonathan is ringing the closing bell at the NYSE I think on Monday. One of these lowlives is expecting us to applaud him for that. LOL,” Omojuwa had tweeted on September 21, 2013.

Netizens, however, especially critics of the APC, have stormed X to lampoon Omojuwa for hailing Tinubu on the same action he downplayed for Jonathan.

Here are some of the tweets on X:

This animal @Omojuwa is a LOW LIFE and hungry animal. The idiot has not run to Canada while Bobo Chicago is gifting you RENEWED HOPELESSNESS. pic.twitter.com/ileNJITzkP — Omotayo Williams (@KadunaResident) September 23, 2023

Omojuwa has always been a charlatan – who rode on the #OccupyNigeria bandwagon to fame. https://t.co/BfJBy8voXv — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) September 23, 2023

Thank God for tweeter receipts, it is the best thing that happened to us, otherwise we for still dey follow some people foolishly thinking that they have sense in their brain. These comments by Omojuwa is the true definition stomach infrastructure. Tufiakwa for young minds… pic.twitter.com/x5GmC4H29B — Jaynnies (@Ohijeme) September 23, 2023

If SHAMELESS was a movement. APC is a bundle of clowns. @Omojuwa see your life for streets🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/Lubg09oerU — 𝕁𝕆𝕓𝕚𝕕𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕥 (PhD) (@JOBIdient) September 23, 2023

