Kilimanjaro expands outlets

A leading restaurant brand in Nigeria, Sundry Foods Limited (SFL), has grown the restaurant count of Kilimanjaro with the opening of four new restaurants in various parts of the country.

In a statement, SFL’s Head of Marketing, Nduka Mokwunye, said the new branches are located in Ibadan, Oyo State and Aba, Abia State.

Others include those in the Kuje area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory and the other in Benin City, the Edo State capital respectively.

Mokwunye further said that the company reopened its Rumuokuta, Port-Harcourt restaurant in Rivers State recently, after a temporary closure due to its proximity to the construction works on an over bridge in the area.

With the recent opening of restaurants in these four locations, the statement said, the company now operates 180 outlets in major cities across the country, even as plans are underway to expand its presence in the six geo-political zones across Nigeria in the nearest future.

According to the SFL’s Executive Director, Nnamdi Opara, its expansion drive is driven by the desire to deliver its trademark excellent quality food and related services to Nigerians all over the country.

