Kidnappers miss victim, shoot colleague to death in Kano

Three gunmen have been arrested by the police in Kano State for attempting to kidnap a father and his son in Yarimawa village of Tofa…

Three gunmen have been arrested by the police in Kano State for attempting to kidnap a father and his son in Yarimawa village of Tofa LGA.

It was learnt that the incident happened after the gunmen stormed the residence of one Nasiru Yahaya and attempted to kidnap him and his son, Gaddafi Nasiru, but that the son resisted, which led to a fight.

While trying to shoot the son, the kidnappers shot their colleague who died on the spot.

Parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Muhammed Usaini Gumel, said, “A report was received that gunmen stormed the residence of one Nasiru Yahaya in Yarimawa village in Tofa LGA, Kano State, where they kidnapped him and his son, one Gaddafi Nasiru.

“In the process, the son resisted. In an attempt to shoot the son, they shot their colleague, one Umar Abdullahi, alias Danbaba, who died on the spot. The father escaped. Also, in an attempt to whisk the son, they shot two villagers on their legs who came to offer assistance. The victims were rushed to the Tofa General Hospital and were treated and discharged.

“In a follow up of the investigation, the following suspects were arrested, Idris Abdullahi (26) of Janguza in Tofa LGA; Tukur Yusuf (40) of Langyal in Tofa LGA; and Ilyasu Aminu of Gargai village in Bebeji LGA.”

Confessing to the crime, the suspects said they received information from an insider who said they should go to the house and kidnap the father and his son.

One of the suspects said, “We went to the house as instructed. But the son resisted, and while shooting him, we shot our colleague. I had never done it; that was my first time and I regret doing this.”