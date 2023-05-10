Security operatives kill 2 kidnappers in Anambra

Joint security operatives in Anambra State have killed two kidnap suspects in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, while two others escaped.…

Joint security operatives in Anambra State have killed two kidnap suspects in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, while two others escaped.

The operatives who were on a routine operation intercepted a gang of four operating in an unregistered black Lexus SUV.

Items recovered from them include two locally made explosives, one Ak47 rifle, nine live 7.62 ammunition, four Ak47 magazines, charms and other incriminating items.

Confirming the incident, the state police command spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the operatives acted on credible information from the public.

He said there were so many joint operations ongoing in the state with the security forces, especially the vigilantes, aimed at sustaining and enhancing safety in the state.

He said the joint operations had yielded major successes in the state and would be sustained.

Tochukwu said security operatives at Azu Ogbunike Oyi LGA arrested another gang of suspects while vandalising a truck suspected to have been stolen.

He gave the suspects as one Nwusulor Fidelis ‘m’ aged 51 years, Iloegunam Amobi ‘m’ aged 44 years, Solomon Akpagu ‘m’ aged 51 years and Chidiebere Innocent ‘m’ aged 28 years.

Tochukwu said they had confessed to the crime and were helping the police with information on how to arrest other members of the gang.