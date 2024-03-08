Kidnappers invade Ogun farm, abduct teacher, police arrest 2

Suspected kidnappers have invaded a farmland in Kugba-Ajagbe village in Odeda LGA of Ogun State, and abducted a teacher. It was gathered that the incident…

Suspected kidnappers have invaded a farmland in Kugba-Ajagbe village in Odeda LGA of Ogun State, and abducted a teacher.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday when suspected kidnappers numbering five stormed the farm and took away one Adegbenjo Adelowo, a teacher at the Community High School, Alabata.

The Police Spokesman, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Abeokuta, on Thursday.

Odutola said the case was reported on Tuesday at the Odeda Divisional Police headquarters.

According to her, the Divisional Police Officer, in a joint operation with Amotekun Corps, vigilantes and local hunters immediately stormed the scene and recovered one AK 47 expended ammunition and a Bajaj motorcycle marked ME610QG.

The police publicist said the joint security team also arrested two suspects: Sulaiman Abdullahi, 30 and Ismaila Mohammed, 25.

Odutola said the suspects were arrested at the scene in connection with the crime.

She said the security agents had intensified their efforts to rescue the victim, adding that the matter had been transferred to the Police headquarters at Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation.