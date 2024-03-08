✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
FRSC decorates promoted officers in Ogun

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has decorated three senior and three intermediate officers as well as five junior marshals with new ranks.

The State Sector Commander, Anthony Uga said the decorated officers benefited from the 2023 promotion exercise.

Uga said the officers were decorated with the ranks of Deputy Corps Commander (DCM), Assistant Corps Commander (ACM), Superintendent Route Commander (SRC) and Route Commander (RC).

He expressed his appreciation to the FRSC management for the promotion and urged the officers not to disappoint the Corps for the confidence reposed in them.

Speaking on behalf of the newly decorated officers, Akeem Ganiyu, the FRSC Unit Commander in Ota, appreciated the Corps for rewarding their performances with promotion.

 

